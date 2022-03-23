A Remarkable Menagerie of Evolved Mecha Creatures Made Out of LEGO

Mitsuru Nikaido, who previously created “Mecha Coelacanth”, an adapted LEGO living fossil fish, has continued his series with a wide and remarkable LEGO menagerie of evolved Mecha creatures.

These creatures range from the deep sea (nautilus, octopus, squid, football fish), to land (mole rat, spider, gecko), to air (birds), to water (tardigrade, pufferfish, alligator), and even the extinct (Triceratops). Like the Mecha Coelacanth, these animals have adapted to thrive in a harsher environment than those of the previous generations.

Nikaido has started selling many of these designs as NFTs on Open Sea.

via Colossal

