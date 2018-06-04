Players Become the Best Villains in the World in the New Video Game ‘LEGO DC Super-Villains’

LEGO DC Super-Villains is an upcoming action-adventure video game, developed by Traveller’s Tales, centered around the villains of the DC Comics universe. “Players will have the ability to create and play as an all-new supervillain” and acquire new abilities while playing through the single player and two-player co-op game. You are able to become the best villain in the world! LEGO DC Super-Villains is currently available to pre-order for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC with a release date of October 16th, 2018.

