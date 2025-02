An Ingenious LEGO Candy Machine That Sorts and Dispenses by Color

Brick Machines created a rather ingenious LEGO candy sorting machine, which also has a manual dispenser that offers a choice of color upon demand. This factory was built with a variety of LEGO machinery and other electronics.

This infinite LEGO® Candy Factory is an awesome blend of LEGO® Technic, LEGO® Mindstorms, and other custom electronics–and candy of course!

via The Awesomer