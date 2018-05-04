The LEGO Breakfast Machine is an amazing LEGO-built contraption, created by The Brick Wall, that is capable of frying up, seasoning, and serving bacon and eggs. We previously wrote about The Brick Wall’s LEGO Roomba vacuum cleaner and LEGO harvesting machine.
