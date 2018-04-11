The Brick Wall has created the “LEGO Rumba,” a functioning Roomba style vacuum cleaner made out of LEGO that both sweeps up and easily unloads LEGO pieces left on the floor. We previously wrote about The Brick Wall’s LEGO harvesting machine.
