A LEGO Model of the DeLorean Time Machine From Back to the Future Made Out of 65,143 bricks

Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught and Russell Søren-Larsen created an incredible LEGO model of the DeLorean time machine from Robert Zemeckis‘ Back to the Future films. McNaught’s team of amazing LEGO artists at The Brickman spent over 290 hours building the large model out of 65,143 bricks.
This model is one of the largest mostly plate build we have ever constructed and you can really see it in this front view. If we’d used bricks, we simply wouldn’t have achieved the sleek shape of the real DeLorean.