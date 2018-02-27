Laughing Squid

A LEGO Model of the DeLorean Time Machine From Back to the Future Made Out of 65,143 bricks

by at on

LEGO® Brick Back to the Future DeLorean

Ryan “The Brickman” McNaught and Russell Søren-Larsen created an incredible LEGO model of the DeLorean time machine from Robert ZemeckisBack to the Future films. McNaught’s team of amazing LEGO artists at The Brickman spent over 290 hours building the large model out of 65,143 bricks.

This model is one of the largest mostly plate build we have ever constructed and you can really see it in this front view. If we’d used bricks, we simply wouldn’t have achieved the sleek shape of the real DeLorean.

LEGO® Brick Back to the Future DeLorean back

LEGO® Brick Back to the Future DeLorean front

LEGO® Brick Back to the Future DeLorean - tech details

via The Brothers Brick

