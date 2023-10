An Amusing Website That Recites the Terms of Service For Instagram and TikTok As Lullabies

Legal Lullabies is an amusing website that reads aloud the respective terms of service for either Instagram or TikTok in a calming manner akin to a lullaby. This unique service allows the user to be well informed of their rights while being lulled to sleep.

Lull yourself to sleep with the soothing white noise of your favorite tech giant’s terms of service. Close your eyes, drift away, or scroll down to join the 1% of technology users that claim to have read em’ from beginning to end.

via 1440