Compassionate Human Convinces a Lonely Left Behind Cat Living in the Woods for Six Years to Come Inside

An incredibly compassionate woman named Rosa Avila came across a lonely cat named Jaxon who was living in the woods for six years after his family left him behind. Avila, who rescues strays in Delaware, took her time with Jaxon until she finally convinced him to come inside.

Rosa walked us through the weeks spent earning the trust of a cat who had been living alone in the woods for years!

Avila nursed Jaxon back to full health, which included eye surgery, and found a new loving forever home for him. Jaxon, is now called Hank is living the good life with his loving humans.