How an Old School Harlem Baker Became Known for Making the Best Rugelach Around

In a tasty episode of the series Food Skills, the folks at First We Feast took a foray outside of their ongoing hot wings series to travel uptown to Lee Lee’s Baked Goods on 118th Street in Harlem, New York City. Proprietor Alvin Lee Smalls explained that he loves the idea of providing the local community with “Rugelach by a Brother“. Rugelach is a traditional Jewish pastry that starts with a dough made with cream cheese and butter that can be filled with a variety of items, such as nuts, raisins, chocolate and fruit, then rolled up and baked. Small employs the old school baking techniques he learned in the army and is dong his best to keep these traditions alive.

