Led Zeppelin Performs ‘How Many More Times’ and ‘Babe I’m Gonna Leave You’ for Danish TV in 1969

Classic footage shows a young Led Zeppelin performing their now-classic songs “How Many More Times” and “Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You” for a Danmarks Radio audience in March 1969.

The band was in rare form that night, with guitarist Jimmy Page bringing out the bow to play a few licks. Bassist John Paul Jones was in lockstep with drummer John Bonham and singer Robert Plant held the audience captive with his incredible voice.

Led Zeppelin perform ‘How Many More Times’ on Danish TV channel Danmarks Radio on March 17, 1969….”Babe I’m Gonna Leave You” (Danmarks Radio 1969)

Both songs are from the band’s debut self-titled album which was released in January 1969.