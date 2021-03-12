A Helpful LED Lighting Tutorial by Tim Hunkin

In the second episode of his materials tutorial video series The Secret Life of Components, host Tim Hukin (previously) shares how to use Light Emitting Diodes (LEDs) in various projects. He begins with their history, explains the difference between different types of LEDs and shows how to mount LED strips. Each section of the tutorial is with a wonderful sense of grace and a very British sense of humor.

Hunkin has posted the 2021 schedule for each component.