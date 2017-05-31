F.lashes, Innovative LED Eyelashes That Change Colors With Head and Body Movement

Tien Pham, a product designer at Arduino and Davey Taylor of DS Prototyp have together created F.lashes, innovative false eyelashes made from LED lights that react by changing color with head and body movement. The lashes, which are powered with a watch battery, do not impede vision. Additionally they are safe, sweat-proof and attach via invisible wire with a hair clip. The idea came to Pham in 2014.

A little before Halloween 2014, he had a few tiny LEDs laid out on his [Taylor] work table. I jokingly (half-seriously) said that I would love to make LED eyelashes with those. His response was, “YES!” We worked together to figure out how. It was a simple on-off version that blinded me at night, but looked awesome …Later on, I used an Arduino Lilypad to control the brightness and add a few blinking modes.

While F.lashes are not currently available for purchase, Pham is planning on launching a Kickstarter campaign in July 2017.

via Mashable