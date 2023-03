Timelapse of Leafcutter Ants Dismantle a Rose

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab, a scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, captured a fascinating timelapse of leafcutter ants as they dismantle a lovely red rose with their powerful mandibles.

Leafcutter ants vs rose

Smith explained how and why leafcutter ants cut through leaves and other organic matter.

Here’s a longer version that features interesting timelapse footage of the ants cutting through leaves.