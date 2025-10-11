Pasta Chef Creates Ravioli in the Perfect Shape of a Classic Le Creuset Casserole Dish

Chef Mateo Zielonka utilized his exceptional pasta-making skills to create small stuffed ravioli in the shape of the classic dark blue Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish. While it took him a little time to figure out how to make it, the results made it clear that he was successful in recreating this truly iconic shape.

I was challenged in the comment section by Le Creuset recreate their iconic stove casserole. Challenge accepted.

Other Fun Pasta Shapes by Mateo Zielonka

via The Awesomer