Pasta Chef Creates Ravioli in the Perfect Shape of a Classic Le Creuset Casserole Dish

Chef Mateo Zielonka utilized his exceptional pasta-making skills to create small stuffed ravioli in the shape of the classic dark blue Le Creuset stoneware casserole dish. While it took him a little time to figure out how to make it, the results made it clear that he was successful in recreating this truly iconic shape.

I was challenged in the comment section by Le Creuset recreate their iconic stove casserole. Challenge accepted.

Other Fun Pasta Shapes by Mateo Zielonka

via The Awesomer

Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts