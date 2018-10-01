Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn Star in the Rian Johnson Music Video for LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Oh Baby’

In the fascinating music video directed by Rian Johnson for the LCD Soundsystem song “Oh Baby” from their new album American Dream, an loving couple, played by actors Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn, work together to create something big.

They start out with the complicated math, move onto the construction and finally test their creation out with a big red ball. The experiment results in great success and the red ball disappears between two metal frames labeled respectively “Here” and “There”. When Spacek’s character is shot during a break-in, Strathairn’s character knows exactly what to do in order to stay together forever.

The film was shot in two days on an farm north of Santa Clarita, California.

We shot it mostly up at a farm north of Santa Clarita. FUN FACT that made me feel startruck: the house we used was the SAME ONE that Lynch shot this scene from the new Twin Peaks in (!!!!) Lots of “gotta light” jokes on set. pic.twitter.com/ZO8vzBIfRg — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) September 27, 2018