Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn Star in the Rian Johnson Music Video for LCD Soundsystem’s ‘Oh Baby’

by at on

Sissy Spacek David Stratham LCD Soundsystem Rian Johnson

In the fascinating music video directed by Rian Johnson for the LCD Soundsystem song “Oh Baby” from their new album American Dream, an loving couple, played by actors Sissy Spacek and David Strathairn, work together to create something big.

They start out with the complicated math, move onto the construction and finally test their creation out with a big red ball. The experiment results in great success and the red ball disappears between two metal frames labeled respectively “Here” and “There”. When Spacek’s character is shot during a break-in, Strathairn’s character knows exactly what to do in order to stay together forever.

Sissy Spacek David Stratham LCD Soundsystem 'Oh Baby'

The film was shot in two days on an farm north of Santa Clarita, California.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP