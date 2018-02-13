Mike Graves races. He always has because it’s in his blood. The funny thing is he races lawn mowers. The Avon Park Mower-Plex in Avon Park, FL was founded in 2002 as the first track solely built for lawn mower racing in the nation. Mike has been a regular for years. For him racing is about the thrill and he certainly won’t let his cerebral palsy slow him down. As his father would say, “Win, lose or draw, if you bring your mower home in one piece it’s a good night of racing.” Adrenaline isn’t the only thing fueling his love of the sport. Racing is a family affair for Mike and the memory of his father drives him to be the best.

Orlando photographer Brian Carlson , the man behind the short documentary Mr. Gold , and the Orlando Creatives have released 41x , a new inspirational short film about lawn mower racing.

