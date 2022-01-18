LAVA ME 3, A Lightweight Carbon Fiber Smart Guitar With Built-In Effects, Looping, and Practice Apps

The LAVA ME 3 by LAVA Music is a lightweight carbon fiber smart guitar with a built-in digital display that features apps for effects, looping, overdubbing, and practice modes. The display also contains a tuner, metronome, and other tools that would otherwise be external to most guitars such as chord charts. This clever combination of hardware and software makes the LAVA ME 3 a unique playing experience, with or without an amplifier.

With a multi-touch display, the HILAVA OS and incredible apps, LAVA ME 3 will reinvent the way you make music. A 3.5-inch touchscreen is seamlessly integrated into the guitar and puts everything you need right at your fingertips. Dozens of advanced algorithms combined with FreeBoost 2.0 technology create a world of immersive sound effects without amplifiers or pedals.

Musician Nathan Mills of Beyond The Guitar performed a beautiful original instrumental on a LAVA ME 3.

"Dreams" Original Fingerstyle Guitar Composition – Nathan Mills (Beyond The Guitar). Played on the new LAVA ME 3 Smart Guitar.