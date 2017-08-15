2001 Profile of Laughing Squid in Yahoo Internet Life

While going through our archives recently I unearthed this profile of Laughing Squid by Brad Wieners from the September 2001 issue of Yahoo’s defunct magazine Yahoo! Internet Life (it was last published in 2002). Back then when Brad interviewed me our main focus was The Squid List, the San Francisco Bay Area events list we ran from 1996-2013.

The article also includes a quote from my friend Harrod Blank, a talented art car artist and filmmaker, whose work can currently be seen in the City of Dust: The Evolution of Burning Man exhibition at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno.