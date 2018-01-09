Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

An Immersive Hand Drawn 360° Smartphone Video for ‘Last Walk Through The City’ by Sxip Shirey

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Never one to skimp out on the creativity of his music videos, the very talented Sxip Shirey employed the incredible illustration work of Rafael de Leon to create a hand drawn 360° animated video to accompany the song “Last Walk Through the City” from his album entitled A Bottle Whiskey and a Handful of Bees. The very unique thing about this video is that the 360° features are only viewable through a smartphone or another mobile device.

This 360 degree hand drawn animation was made by New Zealand artist Rafeal de Leon for Sxip’s Shireys piece “Last Walk Through The City” from his album “A Bottle Whiskey and a Handful of Bees” Watch it on your phone in an urban setting and look all around you!

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Loading...


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy