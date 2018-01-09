An Immersive Hand Drawn 360° Smartphone Video for ‘Last Walk Through The City’ by Sxip Shirey

Never one to skimp out on the creativity of his music videos, the very talented Sxip Shirey employed the incredible illustration work of Rafael de Leon to create a hand drawn 360° animated video to accompany the song “Last Walk Through the City” from his album entitled A Bottle Whiskey and a Handful of Bees. The very unique thing about this video is that the 360° features are only viewable through a smartphone or another mobile device.
