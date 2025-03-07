‘The Last Headshop’ – A Humorous Faux Documentary About Selling Human Skulls in 1990s New York City

“The Last Headshop” is a humorous faux documentary by Sy “The AI Guy” Goldstein and Matt Lenski about the highly controversial subject of selling of fresh human skulls in New York City during the 1990s.

New York in the 90s was wild. But what if the stories were even wilder? “The Last Head Shop” – A NYC Doc (That Never Happened) digs up a version of the city built on half-truths, urban legends, and headless bodies in topless bars. The kind of history that only exists when nobody fact-checks.

While skulls were never really sold in NYC or anywhere else, the filmmakers combined historic and AI-generated footage to really make the case.

This is satire. This is not real. There are no headshops. Headshops never existed. What a shame.

