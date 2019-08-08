Brooklyn’s Lake Street Dive Plays a Brilliantly Soulful Swing Cover of the Iconic a-ha Song ‘Take On Me’

In a 2017 episode of the A/V Club series A/V Undercover, Brooklyn’s own Lake Street Dive performed a brilliantly soulful, swing cover of the iconic, often-covered, quintessentially MTV song “Take on Me” (previously) by the Norwegian band a-ha. While the vocals and harmonies are impeccable, it’s the trumpet solo that really stands out.

