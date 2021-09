Super Slow Motion Macro Footage of a Ladybug in Flight

Photographer Jens Heidler of Another Perspective (previously) captured beautiful super slow motion macro footage of a newly hatched ladybug taking off into flight at 5,000 frames per second. By shooting at such high speeds, Heidler was able to capture the magnificent beauty of the tiny beetle’s unfolding wings as they stretched in anticipation of the ground disappearing from underneath.

From Egg to first Flight – Ladybug takes off in extreme Slow Motionat 5,000 fps.