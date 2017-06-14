How a Lack of Sunshine Can Cause Adverse Effects on Mental and Physical Health

In “What Would Happen If You Never Saw The Sun?” by Life Noggin, narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko explains how a lack of sunlight would adversely affect one’s physical and mental health while also warning that too much sunlight is just as bad. Everything in moderation.

while it looks like getting sunlight is not absolutely necessary to live, having the sun’s rays hug your skin is pretty important to staying healthy. One of the biggest benefits of getting sunlight is how it helps you get vitamin D. …Now, while exposure to the hot ball of glowing gases in the sky definitely has its benefits, too much sun may also be a bad thing. Getting too much sun can cause those pesky sunburns and also suppress your skin’s immune

system. Sunlight might also be capable of damaging skin cell membranes and put you at a greater

risk for certain skin cancers.