Kuhn Rikon 4 Cup Pull Chop, A Handy Manual Food Processor That’s Safely Activated With a Pull String

Kuhn Rikon 4 Cup Pull Chop w: Triple Blade & Extra Container

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring great deal on the Kuhn Rikon 4 Cup Pull Chop that includes a triple blade and an extra container. This handy little manual food processor uses a pull string to safely activate the blades and chop the food inside the container.

Manual food processor cuts herbs, vegetables, fruit and much more. Individual dips, sauces and desserts can be prepared simply and quickly. Storage lid seals container hermetically and keeps chopped ingredients fresh longer. Container is microwave and dishwasher safe.

This clever Swiss designed product is available through the Laughing Squid Store for only $19 – a 44% discount on its original retail price of $34.

