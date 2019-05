In 2015, the very affable Kristofer Hivju (previously), who plays Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, humorously engaged with fans following him as he rode down an icy sidewalk in Oslo on his Segway Ninebot One electric unicycle. When Hivju commented on how slippery it was, one person responded that the actor was “badass”.

