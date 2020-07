Musical magician Andy Clockwise shared a very clever tip for creating a decent protective face shield using the box from a dozen Krispy Kreme doughnuts. The entire process requires online a bit of creative cleaning, cutting, folding, and taping before being put into use.

via The Awesomer