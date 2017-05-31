Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Binging With Babish Makes the Krabby Patty Burger From SpongeBob SquarePants

by at on

In an under the sea episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make the tasty Krabby Patty burger from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Krabby Patty is a thing of pop culture culinary legend – a burger, forged from a secret formula, worshipped by a sociopathically upbeat sponge. How do we go about recreating that which is not reacreate-able? A bit of science, a bit of whimsy, and a whole lot of wanton conjecture. Fill in the blanks with me this week as we build an umami burger using ingredients from mother ocean!

Advertisements




  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.