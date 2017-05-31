Binging With Babish Makes the Krabby Patty Burger From SpongeBob SquarePants

In an under the sea episode of Binging With Babish, host Andrew Rea demonstrated how to make the tasty Krabby Patty burger from SpongeBob SquarePants.

The Krabby Patty is a thing of pop culture culinary legend – a burger, forged from a secret formula, worshipped by a sociopathically upbeat sponge. How do we go about recreating that which is not reacreate-able? A bit of science, a bit of whimsy, and a whole lot of wanton conjecture. Fill in the blanks with me this week as we build an umami burger using ingredients from mother ocean!