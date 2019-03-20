A Hot and Thirsty Koala Bear Seeks Cool Refuge in the Air Conditioned Environment of a Winemaker’s Car

After checking to his family’s vineyard in South Australia, vintner Tim Withrow of Withrow Wines returned to his car and found that a hot and thirsty koala bear had joined Withrow’s dog in enjoying the air conditioning that was left on during the errand. Withrow kindly offered the koala some water and then tried to encourage the marsupial to leave. Unfortunately for man and dog, the koala had no intention of leaving without a fight, as evidenced by the deep claw marks in the dashboard of Withrow’s car.

via reddit