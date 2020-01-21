A Realistic Knitted Death’s Head Hawkmoth

As part of her ongoing knitted moth project, yarn artist Max Alexander (previously) created a beautiful replication of the illusory Death’s-head hawkmoth. This particular moth sports an intricate vaguely human skull design on the upper thorax, hence its descriptive name.

Since 2014 Max has been knitting moths. She has recreated over 50 different species in wool. Each one is hand-knitted with Shetland Wool and the designs are as accurate as possible. …Death’s Head Hawk Moth is done! Hand knitted in Shetland wool, 38 x 20cm. I feel like this is the world’s most famous moth, it’s certainly the one I get asked to knit most.