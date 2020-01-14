KnifeTank: The Shüffling, A Tabletop Card Game About Outmaneuvering Opponents Using Tanks With Knives

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

KnifeTank: The Shüffling is an illustrated tabletop card game by artist and friend of Laughing Squid Doctor Popular (previously) that challenges players acting as tanks with knives to outmaneuver their opponent’s tank or cut them down on the way to their table’s edge. The game is guided by a combination of “Movement”, “Stab” and “Special” cards from a shared deck, making each round unique. Up to four people can play the game at one time.

Tread through the battlefield and cut through your enemies on your way to ultimate victory in Knifetank: The Shüffling! Use bold maneuvers to reach your opponent’s side of the table! Deploy literal cutting edge weaponry to crush their tanks and steamroll their dreams of victory! Blow away the competition with special cards; no two games will be the same! It’s all in the cards: everything you need to cut down the competition is right here in the knifetank deck! Play 1-on-1, or team up with a friend for four-player action! Select your tank, choose your strategy, slice your way to victory!

Doc Pop is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to bring the game to market.