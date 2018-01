In 2010, two adorable little Scottish fold kittens named Dusky and Cheese Puff, who both appear to be quite fond of fresh fruit, politely took turns at greedily consuming the same strawberry being held by their human . Dusky, the longhaired kitten, was more aggressive in the eating, while Cheese Puff was happy to just lick the sweet fruit for a little while. After a while, the two kittens just came together and nibbled on the strawberry at the same time .

