Kitten Interacts With Ten Animal-Friendly Robots

Chris Burton of Half-Asleep Chris, who loves building things for his kitties, Ralph and Bella, gently introduced his adorable new kitten Henry to ten different animal-friendly robots of all shapes and sizes.

My kitten Henry goes head to head with 10 robot animals, including a robot parrot, fish, snake, spider, lizard, dog, shark, crabs and more! Ralph and Bella mostly sit this one out, they’re still getting to know Henry!

Henry was quite curious about most of the robots and fond of some, but the mini quadruped sent him running. Interestingly, Henry fell in love with the robotic vacuum cleaner, which wasn’t even presented to him.

I’m pretty sure Henry’s the coolest cat to have ever existed, no offense Ralph and Bella, but he is riding a robot vacuum cleaner whilst chasing a snake. Anyway, I think Henry’s earned himself a theme song, but that’s for next week

