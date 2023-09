Adorable Timelapses of Kittens Growing Up Into Cats

Creative “Catographer” Nils Jacobi of Furry Fritz captured adorable timelapses of a litter of longhaired tuxedo kittens growing up into cats. This project involved taking photos of each kitten every day for 95 days. Jacobi stated that he really enjoyed doing this.

This is one of my favorite photography projects ever.

The kittens,

via Peta Pixel