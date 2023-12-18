Fascinating Facts About Kitten Snake Mustelids

In a slinky episode of his True Facts series, narrator Ze Frank offers a humorous look at the mustelid family. This includes ferrets, badgers (especially honey badgers), stoats, weasels, minks, and otters, although Frank refers to them all as “kitten snakes”.

The innovation of the rodent, those meatballs of the field, was the ability to dig and burrow with their claws… and it can be a challenge of your favorite snack is packaged in a maze of tunnels, so the innovation of the mustelid …was to develop a body plan that could go right into the tunnels after them their bodies got longer and their legs shorter until they took the form of a kitten snake.