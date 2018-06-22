Laughing Squid

An Amazing Real Time Rescue of a Tiny Kitten Stranded on the Shoulder of Bustling LA Freeway

While driving a dog and her puppies back to the Hope for Paws center, rescuers Eldad Hagar and Loreta Frankonyte were contacted by a good Samaritan named Sheila, who saw a teeny tiny kitten crouched helplessly on the shoulder of an extremely busy highway in Los Angeles. Being the compassionate people that they are, Hagar and Frankonyte drove past the location Sheila described and very quickly spotted the cowering kitten. They circled around at an exit and came back onto the freeway, stopping in a relatively safe but illegal spot. They then briefly stopped traffic so Frankonyte could quickly approach and pick up the kitten. The kitten protested at first, but then calmed down and went to sleep. Once back at the center, he was given medication, a flea bath and a name – Napoleon. Once rid of the creepy-crawlies, Napoleon revealed himself to be rather playful, and even struck up a friendship with an adorable orange tabby kitten.

It took us 45 minutes to get to the rescue location, we parked illegally, opened the windows for the dogs, and ran about 200 yards to the spot where the kitten was laying down. Once we were ready, Loreta Frankonyte and I broke into the freeway and stopped traffic completely! Not knowing the kitten’s state of mind, I told Loreta I will approach from the front so he can see me, and she will surprise him from behind.The plan worked perfectly, and people were really happy to see us save little Napoleon

Hope for Paws is a 501 C-3 non-profit animal rescue organization that relies on donations to keep doing the good work they do and can easily be made through their website.

We rescue dogs and all other animals who are suffering on the streets and in the shelters. Our goal is to educate people on the importance of companion animals in our society.


