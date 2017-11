Daisy our kitten needs to be held and loved on or she meows like crazy

An adorable but demanding little orange kitten named Daisy is very loved by her humans . So much in fact, that the tiny feline refuses to stop meowing unless she is picked up, played with or snuggled. If none of these things are happening at any one time, little Daisy will certainly have something to say about it.

