Wary Feral Kitten Finds Comfort With Her Friendly Emotional Support Chickens

A wary little feral kitten camped out next to the chicken coop, where the friendly birds provided her with emotional comfort. Her human Johanna said that her mother heard the kitten mewing in the woods. Eventually, the kitten came out of the woods, but was still afraid of people.

My mom was like, I’m hearing this kitten in the woods….We just left some soft food out for her. …So that was about two weeks of just earning trust and trying to get her to come near. But she loves the chickens. She loved being out there with them. They really probably just made her feel more comfortable because she wasn’t super interested in like being around people.

Johanna said that it took a little bit for the kitten, whom she named Charlie, to warm up to her, but it was so worth it in the end.

One day mom was out there doing chicken tours and she was able to pet her. I was like, “No way” …I think it was that moment when I had her and she was sleeping on my shoulder. that I was like, “Okay, I’m falling in love.” After the vet gave her the clean bill of health, I was like 10 toes in.

Now Charlie leads a charmed life as an indoor cat in her forever home.

She will be loved as an inside cat. She got her wet food and litter box, which she was a champ at her very first time.