Comedian Alasdair Beckett-King quite hilariously added the characters from the series King of the Hill into scenes from The Lord of the Rings in a short animation. Beckett-King did all the voices, capturing the distinct Texas inflections of Hank Hill, Dale Gribble, and Boomhauer perfectly.

I’m still moving house, and my greenscreen is in a box somewhere. So I did another weird animation for you.