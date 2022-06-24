Bandmates Play Intro to Rage Against The Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’ on Dog Toys

Bandmates Eva Sheldrake and Milo the Drummer of Warning Signal quite amusingly performed a rather respectable cover of the intro to the iconic Rage Against the Machine song “Killing in the Name” on dog toys.

Of course, their adorable doggie thought it was time to play while they were doing this.

The pair invited their followers to suggest other songs to cover in this manner, many of which they took. These included “My Sharona” by The Knack, “Psycho Killer” by Talking Heads, and Disturb‘s “Down With the Sickness”.

