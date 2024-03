A Carved Fleet of Wooden Cars With Extended Headlight Beams That Show What’s on the Horizon

Spanish sculptor Kiko Miyares makes extraordinarily detailed, hand-carved wooden cars that feature long, solid headlight beams that spotlight whatever might be on the horizon. This includes an animal, a child playing, and a mountain sunset.

When the sculptures are facing headlights down, they look like small planes or UFO’s. When put together, the whole chiseled fleet looks like rocket ships blasting off. Very cool.

via swissmiss