The Kiffness ‘Collaborates’ With a Talking Cat to Create a Reassuring Song

South African musician David Scott of The Kiffness “collaborated” with a talking cat to create a humorous yet reassuring song about going through the world together.

I need something What’s the matter with you? Who’s calling me? Let’s all go together I need something, been feeling it forever It’s calling me, we need to go together A journey through sunshine and stormy weather We’ll make it through, let’s all go together

Here’s the original video of the talking cat.