New York filmmaker Matt Silverman of Free Dad Videos rocked out while performing a wonderful kid’s version of the Billy Joel song “We Didn’t Start the Fire.” The fun cover featured singing by Matt‘s super cute five-year-old little daughter Amelia and drumming by his two-year-old son Arthur.

Here is the original song.

