An Amazing Timelapse Revealing a Cross Sectional View of a Sprouting Kidney Bean Plant Over 25 Days

The timelapse focused YouTube channel GPhase posted an incredible cross sectional view of a sprouting kidney bean plant over 25 days. The footages shows the sprout first pushing through the soil and reaching ever upward, while the roots anchor down to keep the plant steady.

Kidney bean time lapse with soil cross section. Showing how roots and upper part of plant grows. Play speed – 17280x (one shot every 9 minutes 36 seconds played at 30 FPS). This was fourth attempt. During other attempts roots grew hidden, further from the glass.

GPhase also posted a remarkable cross sectional timelapse of a spinach plant growing over the course of 40 days.

