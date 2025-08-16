The Ongoing Dispute Between Key West and New York City Regarding the Origins of Key Lime Pie

Max Miller of Tasting History explored the famous dispute between Key West, Florida and New York City as to the origins of Key Lime Pie, while preparing the Key West version. The history is quite nebulous, as there wasn’t much written about either version. The Key West version was inspired by Cuban fishermen and prepared by a mysterious “Aunt Sally” in 1875 and the New York version was invented by Borden’s in 1931.

