Filmmaker Kevin Smith Shares His Experience of Surviving an Unexpected Widow Maker Heart Attack

While taping a comedy special, filmmaker Kevin Smith began to feel ill, was unable to catch his breath and needed to lie down. His crew became concerned and called an ambulance to take him to Glendale Adventist Hospital where they determined that he was having a heart attack. Specifically, Smith had a severe blockage of the left anterior descending artery (LAD), a condition that’s commonly known as “the widow maker“. Smith humorously recalled how he was afraid to lift his shirt, refused to be shaved and his persistent desire to hide every part of himself at all times, despite the seriousness of the situation. The doctors eventually reasoned with him and were able to insert a stent and remove the blockage. Smith was surprised this happened considering he had lost about 85 pounds, was eating well and exercising, but his doctor told him that it was genetic.

I was like hey man I just lost like 85 pounds and I walk every day and stuff like that and he’s like yeah and that’s good but this started a long time ago. He’s going like you know all that plaque in that artery and stuff …plus like because of my genetics, I got like a real thin artery there or whatever…So you know, that’s what happened.

Smith went on to say how thankful he was for his life, his family, his doctors and for the many people who cared about him.

Smith was extremely touched that so many people, including actor Chris Pratt sent their good thoughts for his recovery. Although, even that was not without controversy.

Chris Pratt, one of my favorite actors on the planet, you know, put up a nice tweet where he’s just like hey man I don’t know you that much but like I loved ‘Clerks’ and I’m praying for you. Apparently like some said people fuck your prayers an attacked him….Please don’t fight over stuff like that. It’s a waste of time. Your prayer whether you’re religious or not is somebody saying I’ll pray for you. This is like, good intention. It’s very nice.

After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack. The Doctor who saved my life told me I had 100% blockage of my LAD artery (aka “the Widow-Maker”). If I hadn’t canceled show 2 to go to the hospital, I would’ve died tonight. But for now, I’m still above ground! pic.twitter.com/M5gSnW9E5h — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) February 26, 2018

