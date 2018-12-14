Laughing Squid

Filmmaker Kevin Smith Offers His Honest Opinion About Every Spider-Man in Film and Television

With the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, renowned filmmaker Kevin Smith sat down with Wired to talk about all that is Spider-Man. Smith, a fan since childhood, shares his memories of Spiderman, explains some of the lesser known versions and offers his honest opinion about every portrayal of the character, in both film and television.

Kevin Smith takes us through the history of Spider-Man in film and television, from 1978’s “Spider-Man Strikes Back” to 2017’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.



