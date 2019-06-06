Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Amazing Footage of a Kestrel With Remarkable Head Stabilization Hovering In Place Against Strong Winds

by at on

Digital interpretation designer Anthony Roberts captured amazing footage of a very focused male kestrel hovering over a cliff at the South Stack Light House off of Anglesey, Wales. The bird managed to maintain remarkable head stabilization even though a strong wind was blowing his body around quite a bit.

It was a tad breezy on Anglesey on Sunday.

via Digg





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved