Amazing Footage of a Kestrel With Remarkable Head Stabilization Hovering In Place Against Strong Winds

Just look at that head stabilisation! Male kestrel hunting at South Stack, Anglesey yesterday. pic.twitter.com/z1KKrvPR8S — Anthony Roberts (@ZedAnthony) June 6, 2019

Digital interpretation designer Anthony Roberts captured amazing footage of a very focused male kestrel hovering over a cliff at the South Stack Light House off of Anglesey, Wales. The bird managed to maintain remarkable head stabilization even though a strong wind was blowing his body around quite a bit.

It was a tad breezy on Anglesey on Sunday.

It looks like he’s just falling forwards at the same speed, don’t think he used any thrust. It was pretty breezy too, I guess about 20 to 25 mph. Gusting stronger. Very impressive. — Anthony Roberts (@ZedAnthony) June 6, 2019

via Digg