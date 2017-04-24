Laughing Squid

Kermit the Frog Sings the R&B Song ‘Ignition (Remix)’ by R. Kelly

Kermit the Frog of The Muppets sings R. Kelly‘s R&B song, “Ignition (Remix),” in a remix created by Adam Schleichkorn (a.k.a. “Mylo the Cat“). Here is the original song.

