The Complicated Relationship of Kermit and Miss Piggy

The Henson Company released historic footage that documents the complicated relationship between Kermit the Frog (played by Jim Henson) and Miss Piggy (played by Frank Oz). Henson referred to it as a marriage.

It’s been like a marriage, you know? I mean, it’s a sort of relationship that has highs and lows, and you have times when you work very well together and times when you’re slightly, you know, uh, you know, brushing against each other. It’s a bit of kind of like a tension, too. It’s like, I’ll hit you. It’s It’s sparring. …the characters spar with each other

While Kermit is absolutely reticent about talking to the media about Miss Piggy, she has no problems being vociferous about how romantic Kermit can be.

Kermit is my life. He’s my magnificent obsession… When we are alone, he is desperately passionate. I can’t keep his flippers off me.. …Excuse me. I’m going to call Kermit.

Kermit and Miss Piggy Broke Up in August 2015

The Broken Up Pair Separately Joined Tinder

Kermit Moved On Just a Month Later