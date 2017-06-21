Laughing Squid

A Ken Doll With a Man-Bun and Distressed Jeans Ushers In Mattel’s New Line of Diverse Ken Dolls

Man Bun Ken

With the introduction of their new Fashionista line of modernized Ken dolls by Mattel, one has stood out above the others. Technically named “Distressed Denim – Broad“, the most startling feature of this “Next Gen Ken” is a very tidy man-bun atop a perfectly coifed head. Completing this specific look is a tribal design short sleeve shirt, distressed denim shorts and sparkling white sneakers.

Man Bun Ken in Shorts

Man Bun Fashonista Ken

Man-Bun Ken has received a lot of attention on social media.


Next Gen Ken

This Fashionistas line also includes Ken dolls of different sizes, ages, hairstyles and colors.

Ken Broad Set

Slim Ken 2-Pak


