A Ken Doll With a Man-Bun and Distressed Jeans Ushers In Mattel’s New Line of Diverse Ken Dolls

With the introduction of their new Fashionista line of modernized Ken dolls by Mattel, one has stood out above the others. Technically named “Distressed Denim – Broad“, the most startling feature of this “Next Gen Ken” is a very tidy man-bun atop a perfectly coifed head. Completing this specific look is a tribal design short sleeve shirt, distressed denim shorts and sparkling white sneakers.

Man-Bun Ken has received a lot of attention on social media.

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

Man bun Ken knows you want to learn how he makes artisanal kombucha in his bathtub. pic.twitter.com/EukkRdcD31 — Kashana (@kashanacauley) June 21, 2017

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — summer goth (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017





This Fashionistas line also includes Ken dolls of different sizes, ages, hairstyles and colors.